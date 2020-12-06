Diane C. Ekstrand Nee: Anderson

Diane graduated from Wm Horlick High High School “Class of 1964”. She furthered her studies in Beautician’s school and Restaurant Management. On February 12, 1972, in Racine she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth M. Ekstrand. Diane was employed as a hair stylist for 15 years working at Maurice’s Salon, Henry’s Beauty Salon and at Siena Center. She also was employed in retail at Target and Sam’s Club as well in the restaurant business working at Roma Lodge in the members side and at Chick-fil-A. She was a former member of Trinity Methodist Church. Diane had a passion for cooking and will be remembered by her family as making the best cheesecake in Racine. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family be it volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader or as Head Chaperone of the Lighthouse Brigade Marching Band. Diane was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.