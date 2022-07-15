Diane (Barina) Makutz

Jan. 13, 1940—July 12, 2022

Diane (nee: Barina) Makutz, 82, passed away at Ascension-All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Diane was born on January 13, 1940 to Frank and Esther (nee: Brook) Barina. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1958. Diane was united in marriage to Daniel Makutz on March 17, 1985. She retired as a boiler engineer after working for Racine Unified School District for over 30 years. In her free time, Diane enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family, and she was known as a master gardener. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her book club friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and recent great-granddaughters.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Daniel; children: John (Laurie) Radewan, Debra (John) McNamara, Penny Wilkinson, Lori (Francisco Espinoza) Radewan, and Joseph (Monica) Makutz; grandchildren: Gina Radewan, Leah (Blake) Knickelbein, Colin Wilkinson, Eden (Casey) Robbins, Blaike Makutz, and Alaina Makutz; great-grandchildren: Remi Robbins, and Luella Knickelbein; brother, Robert (Sue) Barina; special cousin, John Heinrichs; former husband, Robert M. Radewan; former sister-in-law, Judy Englund; and many other family members and friends.

Joyously reunited with her parents, Frank and Esther Barina; sister, Carol (Ronald) Baer; and son-in-law, Greg Wilkinson.

Services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorials can be made to one’s favorite charity, or please honor Diane’s memory by providing an act of kindness as she always did for others. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

