May 6, 1966 – January 23, 2020

Diana M. Strickland, 53, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Racine on May 6, 1966, the daughter of Louis and Teresa Martinez. Diana was a graduate of Washington Park High School.

On March 9, 1991, she was united in marriage to Shepard James Strickland.

Diana is survived by her husband, Shepard; children, Tyler “TJ” Martinez, Brandie, Brianna, and Brenna Strickland; grandchildren, Savanah Rose, Ava Leilani, and Sophie Marie; parents, Louis and Teresa Martinez; and siblings, Tim Martinez, Alan Martinez, and Michele Strickland. She is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m.

Complete obituary information is available on the funeral home website.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

To send flowers to the family of Diana Strickland, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Avenue

Racine, WI 53404 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Diana's Visitation begins. Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Avenue

Racine, WI 53404 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Diana's Funeral Service begins.