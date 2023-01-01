Diana M. Nemath

Nov. 25, 1936 – Dec. 27, 2022

RACINE—Diana Mary Nemath, age 86, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Diana was born in Arcadia, WI to James and Stella (nee: Vaughan) Benson on November 25, 1936. On October 27, 1956, Diana was united in marriage with Charles Nemath. She worked over 40 years in the healthcare field as a registered nurse. Diana had a wonderful life. She loved being with her family and spending time with all of them. Diana was an avid traveler, both home and abroad. She loved archaeology and was a member of the Kenosha Archaeological Society where she even went on a few digs looking for artifacts.

Surviving are her sons: Curt (Tami) and Paul (Mingqin Chang); daughter, Cheryl (Kim) Fiegel; grandsons: Ryan (Shiori), Lucien (Carisa), Jared (Mallory), and Justin; granddaughters: Sam (Troy) Molina, and Primrose (Wenjiang) Yu; great-grandsons: Devin Molina, Len Fiegel, and Vincent Nemath; great-granddaughters: Shana (Jake) Zweck, and Lily Nemath; great-great-granddaughter, Audrina Zweck; great-great-grandson, Waylon Zweck. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, James and Stella Benson; husband, Charles Nemath; brothers: Morris, Warren, Raymond, Woodrow and James Benson; sister, Viola Lisowski; sisters-in-law: Patricia and Jean Benson; brother-in-law, Emil Lisowski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, Racine. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Following Mass, Diana will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery, 6124 Hwy. 31, Racine. We will meet at the cemetery by 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Diana to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DimentiaSociety.org//donate.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000