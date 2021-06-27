Feb. 8, 1956—June 20, 2021
RACINE — Diana Lynn Green, 65, passed away surrounded by her loving family after a 16-year courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Kenosha.
Diana was born to the late Hank and Shirley (nee: Shores) Kelenosfke on February 8, 1956, in Racine. She worked as a manufacturer for Surgitech for 15 years plus additional time in a care giving capacity either working with children or caring for the vulnerable and sick as a CNA for several years.
Diana graduated from Horlick High School. She then graduated from Gateway Technical College with a CNA diploma. Diana loved to bowl, play bingo, and gamble. She was a strong woman with a huge heart and a wonderful soul. She loved her family and friends with all her heart.
Diana will be deeply missed by her daughter, Althena Lynn Green; son, Richard Green Jr. (Lisa Guerrero); Grandchildren: Cantassia Nelson, Alexus Green, Damon Menzie Jr, Elijah Stoff, Marie Green, Richard Green III, and Aaliyah Green; Great-Grandchildren: Gio, Quadire, and Bryson; sister, Debbie Perina (Mike Perina); Nephew, Mark; Niece, Kim; Best friend; Linda Killips; Godsons: Terrell Green and Antwone Green; along with several other relatives and friends.
A time of visitation for Diana will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. A prayer service will begin at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor John Fleming officiating. Memorials in Diana’s name may be directed to Diana’s family. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
