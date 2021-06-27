Feb. 8, 1956—June 20, 2021

RACINE — Diana Lynn Green, 65, passed away surrounded by her loving family after a 16-year courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Kenosha.

Diana was born to the late Hank and Shirley (nee: Shores) Kelenosfke on February 8, 1956, in Racine. She worked as a manufacturer for Surgitech for 15 years plus additional time in a care giving capacity either working with children or caring for the vulnerable and sick as a CNA for several years.

Diana graduated from Horlick High School. She then graduated from Gateway Technical College with a CNA diploma. Diana loved to bowl, play bingo, and gamble. She was a strong woman with a huge heart and a wonderful soul. She loved her family and friends with all her heart.

Diana will be deeply missed by her daughter, Althena Lynn Green; son, Richard Green Jr. (Lisa Guerrero); Grandchildren: Cantassia Nelson, Alexus Green, Damon Menzie Jr, Elijah Stoff, Marie Green, Richard Green III, and Aaliyah Green; Great-Grandchildren: Gio, Quadire, and Bryson; sister, Debbie Perina (Mike Perina); Nephew, Mark; Niece, Kim; Best friend; Linda Killips; Godsons: Terrell Green and Antwone Green; along with several other relatives and friends.