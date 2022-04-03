Sept. 29, 1941 - March 29, 2022
RACINE - Diana Lee Govednik, age 80, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie. She was born in Davenport, IA, September 29, 1941, daughter of Leo and Florence (Nee: Flannagan) Leary.
Diana grew up in Monmouth, IL, and graduated from Monmouth Warren High School "Class of 1959" and Moser Secretary School in Chicago. On December 30, 1967, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago she was united in marriage to Richard E. Govednik. Diana was employed by United Airlines for 11 years as an accountant clerk leaving that position to become a full-time mother and homemaker. She and Dick moved the family to Racine in 1972 and was active in the PTA at her son's schools. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Diana enjoyed cooking, collecting cookbooks, and enjoyed rolling out the welcome wagon in the neighborhood. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Dick; sons: Jason R. Govednik, Brian M. (Amy) Govednik; grandchildren: Winnie Marema, Leila, Jacob, Delaney, and Brooklynn Govednik; sister-in-law, Lorraine Colonna; cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 8, 2022, 12:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet Thursday at the funeral home 5:00 - 7:00 PM and on Friday at church 11:00 - 11:45 AM. Memorials to Froedtert South or Sacred Heart Catholic Church have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr Gregory Culen, Dr. David Ross, Dr. Matthew Pothen, Dr Michael Pothen, and Dr.Dajun Wong for their loving and compassionate care given to Diana.
