Diana Lee Govednik

Diana grew up in Monmouth, IL, and graduated from Monmouth Warren High School "Class of 1959" and Moser Secretary School in Chicago. On December 30, 1967, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago she was united in marriage to Richard E. Govednik. Diana was employed by United Airlines for 11 years as an accountant clerk leaving that position to become a full-time mother and homemaker. She and Dick moved the family to Racine in 1972 and was active in the PTA at her son's schools. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Diana enjoyed cooking, collecting cookbooks, and enjoyed rolling out the welcome wagon in the neighborhood. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.