{{featured_button_text}}
Diana L. Simon

September 30, 1945—September 8, 2019

RACINE—Diana Lynn Simon, age 73, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019. Diana was born in Racine on September 30, 1945, daughter of the late Dorothy Laska and Richard Salomski.

Diana graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1963”. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting and ceramics.

Diana will be missed by her children, Shawn (Dennis) Pittsley, Rick Simon; grandchildren, Nick Mohon, Richie (Anna) Pittsley, Zach (Samantha) Pittsley; great grandchildren, Alanna, Nevaeh, Karter, Kolton and Kennedy; sisters, Linda Strommen, Candace Lepow, Kelly (Steve) Duckworth; her canine companion, Lola; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Diana was also preceded in death by her adopted father, Edward Lepow, her previous husband, Richard Simon and brother-in-law, John Strommen.

Private family services were held.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Diana Simon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments