Diana Jane (Goltz) Salamone

RACINE—Diana Jane Salamone, age 82, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Pewaukee, WI, September 2, 1939, daughter of the late Frank and Camilla (Nee; Luczak) Goltz.

On May 28, 1959, Diana was united in marriage to Albert Joseph Salamone who preceded her in death in April 2016. Diana was Retail owner of Little Treasures then worked in other retail stores and a receptionist at various companies. She was a longtime and active member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. She enjoyed game shows and will forever be remembered for her excellent culinary skills. She was a great foster parent for years. She loved life, flowers and her family more than anything.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her son, Christopher (Joy) Salamone; grandchildren: Kimberly Salamone, Cynthia Sheckles, and Jessica (Rocky) Goodpasture; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Michael, Elijah, Donny, Jr., Christopher, and Scarlet; brother, Terry Goltz; sister, Roberta LaFave; sister-in-law, Judy Goltz; nieces; nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents; husband; and son, Michael, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Timothy, Lee and brother-in-law, Kenneth LaFave.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Diana’s life will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr., with Rev. Pat O’Laughlin officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Tuesday, 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Mary by the Lake have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to Diana’s caregivers especially Sam for their loving and compassionate care.

