WIND POINT—Dian M. Gabriel, 81, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee on October 29, 1940, the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia (nee Grabowska) Lukitsch.

Dian was an accomplished artist and was well known throughout the area. Surviving are her husband, Jack Simpson, as well as other relatives and friends. In keeping with her wish a private funeral service was held.