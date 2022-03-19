WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI—Dewey F. Holden, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, formerly of Racine, WI. (1951-1984) died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at The Renaissance Assisted Living Facility in Wisconsin Rapids.

Dewey had many jobs in his time, most in Racine; taxi driver, Hamilton Beech line worker, custodian Walker Manufacturing, and Stacker Fork Truck Driver for 16 yrs at Massey Ferguson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Roseberry's Funeral Home in Friendship, WI. Visitation 1:30 p.m.—2:30 p.m., Service 2:30 p.m. Interment to follow at the White Creek Cemetery. A luncheon and reception will follow at the Big Flats Town Hall from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.