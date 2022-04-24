RACINE—Derek Adam Harcus was born to Dan Harcus and Sheila Statezny on March 22, 1974, in Racine, WI. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1991 where he went on to work various carpentry jobs. He ultimately worked the last 11 years with Callen Construction where he worked his way up to a Project Coordinator. He always enjoyed working with his hands and never hesitated to use his skills to help the ones he loved with various home projects. While not working, Derek enjoyed taking cruises, relaxing, and spending time with family.