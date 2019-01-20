Dennis W. Reeve, 72 of Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on January 14, 2019.
He was born in Racine, Wisconsin to Norman and Irene Reeve. He was a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and received his Juris Doctorate from Marquette University. He was a public defender and later opened a private practice in Racine where he lived until 9 years ago when he followed his dream and retired to Fort Myers.
Dennis had a passion for cooking. He would cook his famous 5 course meals for family and friends on his birthday. When camping, he would bring equipment from home and cook gourmet meals al fresco. He enjoyed sailboat races and being the Racine Yacht Club Entertainment Director and enjoyed cooking for the RYC fundraisers. Dennis was a self proclaimed “gear head” and knew sports cars inside and out. Dennis also loved working on the Racine Fourth of July Fireworks committee. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda; daughter Cheri Reeve (Paul Filanowski) of Norwalk, Connecticut; son Jared (Tracy) Reeve of Estero, Florida; sister Marcia Reeve of McFarland, Wisconsin and 6 grandchildren: Halle Gavrielidis, Nico Gavrielidis, Christian Gavrielidis, Faith Filanowski of Norwalk, Connecticut, Makenna Reeve and Landon Reeve of Estero, Florida. He was predeceased by his parents.
Private services will be held.
