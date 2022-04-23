 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis W. Crowell

Feb. 10, 1939—Apr. 15, 2022

Dennis W. Crowell, age 83 of Oakdale, MN was promoted to Glory April 15, 2022. Born February 10, 1939 in Milwaukee to parents: Russell Crowell and Everald Crowell, Denny was married to the love of his life, Patricia S. Crowell (Prentice) June 17, 1961 and spent most of his life in Racine, Wisconsin. Dennis served in the US Army 1962—1964 during the “Bay of Pigs” Invasion. Denny spent decades as The Youth Director managing the Racine Salvation Army Youth Center and Gym. Through the center’s programming and personal relationships there, he positively impacted hundreds of lives by means of encouragement and Christian love. He was also a lifelong Soldier in the Salvation Army, a Tuba enthusiast, and a perennial Santa Clause for all the kids! Denny was outgoing and always joking, (even with people he just met). He loved God, family, and his church, the Salvation Army.

He is survived by his brother, Gary Crowell; wife, Pat Crowell; and children: Geff Crowell Dawn Windham (Crowell) and Jason Crowell.

Celebration of Life will be Thursday, April 28, 2022, 3:00 PM CST, Salvation Army Lakewood Temple. Light refreshments following service. The family suggests memorial donations to: The Salvation Army Racine Corps Youth Programming in Denny’s honor and memory.

