Dennis 'Shack' Phillips
Dennis 'Shack' Phillips

May 21, 1954—October 13, 2021

ORLANDO, FL—Dennis “Shack” Phillips of Orlando, Florida departed this world on October 13, 2021, at age 67. He was born to Clar and Martha (nee Johnson) Phillips on May 21, 1954, in Racine, Wisconsin.

Dennis served honorably in the Navy receiving several commendations for his service in Vietnam. He used the skills acquired in the military to jumpstart his career as a cook and later a chef. Dennis loved to cook for and entertain others. He also enjoyed music and was a loyal football fan. His gentle and warm-hearted presence will be missed by family and friends.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Clar and Martha Phillips; sister, Irma Wahl Bell; brothers: Artis and Rollie Phillips. He is survived by siblings: Luther Phillips, Theopolis Phillips, Duane Phillips, Darlene Lenore, Denise Andrews, Clarence (Joyce) Phillips and Clara (Leo) Turner.

