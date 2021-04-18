 Skip to main content
Dennis Richard Kavanagh
RACINE – Dennis R. Kavanagh, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Ascension All Saints on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave) on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The celebration of his life and memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. His interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia after the Mass. Please see the funeral homes website for a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

