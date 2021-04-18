Dennis Richard Kavanagh

RACINE – Dennis R. Kavanagh, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Ascension All Saints on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave) on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The celebration of his life and memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. His interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia after the Mass. Please see the funeral homes website for a complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.