Dennis R. Wiser

1950 — 2020

RACINE — On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Dennis Wiser passed away unexpectedly at the age of 70.

Dennis was born on February 24, 1950, in Juneau, WI to Francis and Wilma (Radloff) Wiser. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin—Madison, and his Masters degree from the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee.

Upon graduation from college, Dennis came to Racine in 1972 as a mathematics teacher at J.I. Case High School for the Racine Unified School District, where he taught for nearly three decades. In 2004, Dennis was inducted into the S.E. Wisconsin Educators Hall of Fame.

Dennis’ dedication to public education went beyond his commitment to his classroom students.

Beginning in 1979, Dennis began work on behalf of public school teachers and teachers assistants through the Racine Education Association, serving as both President, and later, Executive Director.

In 2008, Dennis was elected to the Racine Unified School Board, serving twelve years, including School Board President. An unabashed believer in public school education, Dennis applied his considerable talents to this belief at every level—from the classroom to the boardroom.