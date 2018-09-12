July 14, 1949—September 6, 2018
Dennis R. Dahlen, 69, of Mount Pleasant, passed away September 6th, 2018 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice House.
He was born on July 14th, 1949 the son of Leroy and Lois (NEE: Seitz) Dahlen. Dennis married Kathleen Thompson on May 8th, 1971 in Racine, Wisconsin. He worked at Rockwell Automation/Allen Bradley as a manager of computer aided design. He loved watching racing, IndyCar and NASCAR. He enjoyed IndyCar Races with sons and grandsons. He was a stockholder for the Green Bay Packers. He was also very involved in scouts for years and earned the District Award of Merit. He enjoyed bowling and camping.
He will be deeply missed by his wife Kathleen and sons Robert (Karie) and Kevin (Jennifer) Dahlen. He will be missed by his grandchildren Brady, Ashley, Makayla, and Joshua. He will be truly missed by his brothers Gary (Christine), James (Joan), Thomas (Nancy), Charles, and Steven (Marilyn) Dahlen, and sister Diane (Merle) Johnson who donated her kidney to Dennis 22 years ago. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Dennis decided to donate his body to the Medical College of Wisconsin to further research studies. He is preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Lois Dahlen and one nephew Jason Dahlen and one niece Molly Dybdahl.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Dahlen Family to be split amongst Dennis’ four favorite charities. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at Christ Church United Methodist (5109 Washington Ave) at 11 a.m.
The family will receive guests at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High St.
262-632-5101
