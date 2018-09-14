July 14, 1949—September 6, 2018
Dennis R. Dahlen, 69, of Mount Pleasant, passed away September 6th, 2018 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice House.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at Christ Church United Methodist (5109 Washington Ave) at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Please see funeral home website for full obit.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High St. 262-632-5101
