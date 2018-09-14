Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Dennis R. Dahlen

July 14, 1949—September 6, 2018

Dennis R. Dahlen, 69, of Mount Pleasant, passed away September 6th, 2018 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice House.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at Christ Church United Methodist (5109 Washington Ave) at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Please see funeral home website for full obit.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High St. 262-632-5101

www.Strouf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dennis R. Dahlen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments