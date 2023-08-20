Feb. 22, 1947—Aug. 17, 2023

KENOSHA—Dennis Paul “Tiny” Marx, age 76, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born on February 22, 1947, he was the son of the late Martha Marx. He was a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School.

On June 17, 1967, he married Barbara J. Juras who preceded him in death on May 13, 1989. On September 21, 1991, he was united in marriage to Dianne Halldin at Friedens Lutheran Church. Together they found a friendship, raised a family, and built a beautiful marriage.

Dennis was a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church and church council. He also was a member of the Lutheran Boy Pioneers and Scout Leaders Rescue Squad for over 20 years and Chairman and member of U.A.W. Local 180 for over 40 years.

He was employed in the factory for J.I. Case for 32 years, until his retirement.

Dennis was a devoted family man who was delighted in spending time with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He enjoyed church, camping, tractors and trains.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Dianne Marx; his children, Tim Bieze, Sally (Daniel) Giles, Jennifer (John) Wilson, Kathryn (Greg) Guthrie and Dennis (Cindy) Marx II; his grandchildren, Amber, Heather, Daniel and Karissa Bieze, Austin, Melissa and Sara Giles, Christopher (Jelena Kojic), Kevin and Connor Meddaugh, Mickie (Diego Salazar-Zambrano) Wathen, Parker Sorg, John Belongia, Alexander and Nicholas Pagan, Sydney Guthrie, Ian (Elsie) Guthrie; his twelve great grandchildren; his cousins, Paul (Elsie) Wietzke, Terry (Mary) Wickart, Mark (Karen) Wickart and Tim (Mary) Wickart.

In addition to his mom, Dennis was preceded in death by his in-laws, Clarence and Dorothy Halldin, his first wife, Barbara J. Marx; his daughter, Dorothy Bieze and his great grandchild, Meelo Salazar.

Funeral services honoring Dennis’ life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023 at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street, Kenosha. Inurnment will take place at a later date. A visitation for Dennis will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials remembrances to St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101