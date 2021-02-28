Dennis Neal Brewer

He was born in Racine on May 18, 1937 the son of the late Burton and Henrietta (nee: Christenson) Brewer. Dennis faithfully served in the U.S. Navy for 12 years attaining rank of E7. He then achieved an electronics-telecommunications associate degree and worked many years as a Wisconsin Bell service technician. Dennis loved to share family stories from years gone by. He also enjoyed gardening, vegetable canning, getaways to his North Woods cottage, bowling, reading, crossword puzzles, and the “Almaniac” trivia competition. Dennis was an active Boy Scout and worked as a bowling alley pin setter in his youth.

Dennis is survived by his sister, JoEtta Doolittle of Wells, Minn; and three sisters-in-law, Sharon, Susan, and AeCha Brewer. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews spanning three generations. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Burton and Henrietta; three brothers, Bruce, Robert and Richard; one niece, Deborah Kopf and one great grandniece, Hailyn Brewer. He was laid to rest following a private funeral service with full military honors, held at the West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor John Fleming officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Dennis in a special way may direct memorials to Faithbridge Church in Franksville or one’s favorite charity.