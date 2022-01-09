Feb. 14, 1950—Dec. 22, 2021

HAYWARD—Dennis Michael Diem, age 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his residence in Hayward, WI. He was born on February 14, 1950 in Madison, WI, the son of William and Gertrude (Koenig) Diem. He was united in marriage to Margaret Mary Kraus on May 13th, 1971 at St. Edwards Church in Racine, WI.

Dennis graduated from Horlick High School in Racine in 1968. He worked as a business manager for K-Mart before moving to Hayward. He and his wife owned and operated the Red Deer Lodge on Lost Land Lake for many years. He also worked for the Town of Spider Lake doing road maintenance. Dennis was very good with his hands and built their home on Lost Land Lake. He also enjoyed woodworking, building several things for his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel with his wife, especially their fishing trips to Canada. Dennis was a hard worker, who always seemed to have time to help out a neighbor, but also knew how to relax on his porch and enjoy the time with family and good friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Margaret “Peg” Diem of Hayward; his daughter, Kristine (Kelly) Woelber of Hayward; his grandchildren: DJ and Greta Woelber; his brother, Pat (Mary Jo) Diem of Racine; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Dennis is preceded in death by his brothers: Mike and Bill; and his sisters, Arlene and Diane.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.