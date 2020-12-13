1953—2020
Dennis M. Wnuk passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 67.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Gilbert Wnuk. Survived by siblings Kathleen, Kenneth, Judith (Damien) Lehrer, and Ann.
Special thanks to True Life Homes for the loving care they gave Dennis over many years. Private Services were held.
