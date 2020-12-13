 Skip to main content
Dennis M. Wnuk
Dennis M. Wnuk

1953—2020

Dennis M. Wnuk passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 67.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Gilbert Wnuk. Survived by siblings Kathleen, Kenneth, Judith (Damien) Lehrer, and Ann.

Special thanks to True Life Homes for the loving care they gave Dennis over many years. Private Services were held.

