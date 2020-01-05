February 9, 1954 – December 23, 2019
RACINE – Dennis M. Reff, age 65. Passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 9, 1954, son of the late Russell and Marion (Nee: Silvasi) Reff.
Dennis was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1972”. In his earlier years he was employed by Young Radiator until their closing. He then moved to Las Vegas, working at various casinos. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Very talented with woodworking, he would create furniture pieces to handmade clocks. He always loved a good bargain from rummage sales or thrift stores, in fact his dream was to own a thrift store. He enjoyed cooking and above all spending time with his family.
Surviving are his children, Paul, Jennifer and Eric; brothers and sisters, David (Maria) Reff, Robert (Ellen) Reff, Sheryll Williams, Daniel Reff (Sue Motszko), Julie (Luke) Morgan, Marie Kressig, Jeffrey Reff; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Russell and brothers-in-law Daniel Williams and Jon Kressig.
You have free articles remaining.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday January 10, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Friday at 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Hwy 32.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.