RACINE—Dennis L. St. Martin, 70, of Racine, passed away at his residence on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until a Celebration of Life service at 5:00 p.m. emceed by Julia Witherspoon, Founder/Executive Director of the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center. You may witness the service via livestream on Monday by clicking on the link located in Dennis’s obituary on the funeral home website on Monday at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a Trust for his granddaughter and great-granddaughter have been suggested or to the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, Inc. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL

HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000