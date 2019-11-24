October 26, 1954—November 19, 2019
UNION GROVE—Dennis L. Pfeilstifter, 65, passed away at Ascension- SE Wisconsin-Franklin Campus, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Dennis was born in Racine on October 26, 1954 the son of David and, the late, Jane (nee: Green) Pfeilstifter. Dennis and his family were longtime members of St. Lucy Catholic Church. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Surviving are his father, David L. Pfeilstifter; sister, Marion Janca; and nephew, Matthew Janca, all of Racine. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Jane and his brother-in-law, Dennis Janca.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Tuesday, November 26th at 11:00 a.m., visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has suggested memorial to either St. Lucy Catholic Church or the Southern Wisconsin Center. David and Marion wish to thank all the staff of the Southern Wisconsin Center for the excellent care Dennis received throughout the many years he lived at Southern Center.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
