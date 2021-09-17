 Skip to main content
Dennis L. Erickson
Dec. 20, 1946—Sept. 13, 2021

BARSTOW, CA—Dennis L. Erickson passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Dennis was born in Racine, WI to the late John and Rose (nee: Murphy) Erickson.

Dennis was survived by his son, MJ; daughter and son-in-law: Valerie (Maston) Samons; sisters: Judy and Linda; brother, Larry and his beloved dog, Sheba. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers: Richard and Jack. There are no funeral arrangements at this time.

