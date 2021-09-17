Dec. 20, 1946—Sept. 13, 2021
BARSTOW, CA—Dennis L. Erickson passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Dennis was born in Racine, WI to the late John and Rose (nee: Murphy) Erickson.
Dennis was survived by his son, MJ; daughter and son-in-law: Valerie (Maston) Samons; sisters: Judy and Linda; brother, Larry and his beloved dog, Sheba. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers: Richard and Jack. There are no funeral arrangements at this time.
