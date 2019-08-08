Dennis Kerkowski

March 1, 1947 — July 29, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT — Dennis Edward Kerkowski, 72, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, July 29, 2019.
A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, 5:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
