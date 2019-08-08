{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis Kerkowski

March 1, 1947 — July 29, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT — Dennis Edward Kerkowski, 72, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, July 29, 2019.

A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, 5:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments