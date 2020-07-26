Dennis K. Yanny

Dennis was born on December 22, 1942 to Elwyn and Rosella (nee Heiligenthal) Yanny in Burlington. His early life was spent in Burlington where he graduated from Burlington High School “Class of 61”. Following high school, he attended and graduated from Cardinal Stritch College. On August 17, 1963 he was united in marriage to Barbara L. Eisenbart in Burlington. Following their marriage, they resided in Milwaukee until 1977 when they moved back to the Burlington area. Dennis was employed by Miller Brewing Company for many years starting as a office worker and retiring as a Production Inventory Analyst. Dennis was a charter member of the St. Francis Jaycees, International Senator for the Jaycees, member of the Lions Club from 1996 through 2006 serving as past president and other officer positions. He volunteered at Aurora Burlington Memorial Hospital since 2010.