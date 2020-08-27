× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 14, 1955 – August 19, 2020

Dennis James Zlosel, 65, husband of Mary McKitterick Zlosel, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Sheboygan, WI, he was the son of the late Milan and Wanda Bulitz Zlosel.

Retired from sales and marketing with S.C. Johnson Company, he and Mary traveled before settling in Georgetown. He enjoyed golf, cycling and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

In addition to his wife of 35 years, he is survived by his children, Jessica Zlosel, Charlotte, NC and Nicholas Zlosel, Dubuque, IA; as well as his brother, David Zlosel, State College, PA.

A memorial service will be held later with family in Chicago. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. To share a remembrance or offer condolences to the family, please visit www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Zlosel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.