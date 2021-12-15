April 27, 1952—December 8, 2021
RACINE—Dennis J. Beckett, age 69, passed away Wednesday December 8, 2021 at his residence with his children and wife at his side. Dennis was born in Racine on April 27, 1952, son of the late John “Edward” and Dolores (nee Becraft) Beckett.
In his younger years, Denny marched in the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps. He went on to become an extremely skilled auto mechanic, who was employed with various shops through the years until he and his son Denny opened their own shop, Beckett’s Garage in 2016. Denny had many hobbies in his lifetime from car clubs with his custom 56 Chevy, pool leagues with many dear friends, shooting guns and being a strong supporter of the NRA and most importantly riding his Harley for as far and as long as possible. He loved animals and had a very special love for his German Shepherds Kota and Chyenne. Denny will be remembered fondly for his honesty, passion, and dedication to his customers and craft as well as his great love and devotion to his friends and family.
Denny will be dearly missed by his wife, Sandy; son, Denny Beckett; daughter, Amy Beckett; stepdaughter, Rachel De La Cruz; grandchildren: Johnny Servantez, Jon Beckett, Dominic Beckett, Mya Beckett, Liam Shaffer and Camryn De La Cruz; great-grandson, Kayden Beckett; sister, Chris Cuccia; , nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Denny was also preceded in death by his siblings: John Beckett and Kimberly Frontczak.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday December 20, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Denny’s life to start at 6:00 p.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to