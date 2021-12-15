Dennis J. Beckett

In his younger years, Denny marched in the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps. He went on to become an extremely skilled auto mechanic, who was employed with various shops through the years until he and his son Denny opened their own shop, Beckett’s Garage in 2016. Denny had many hobbies in his lifetime from car clubs with his custom 56 Chevy, pool leagues with many dear friends, shooting guns and being a strong supporter of the NRA and most importantly riding his Harley for as far and as long as possible. He loved animals and had a very special love for his German Shepherds Kota and Chyenne. Denny will be remembered fondly for his honesty, passion, and dedication to his customers and craft as well as his great love and devotion to his friends and family.