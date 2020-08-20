Dennis Gordon Lieburn, 72, of Gainesville, GA, formerly of Racine, WI, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife, Willie Dean Lieburn, his sister Ruth Elaine White, and many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Park High School in 1965, served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1975, and worked as an industrial maintenance electrician until retirement.
