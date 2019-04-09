July 11, 1942 – April 7, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT – Dennis G. Mortensen, age 76, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, April 7, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Services celebrating Denny’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Please see Wednesday’s newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.