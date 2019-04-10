Try 3 months for $3
Dennis G. Mortensen

July 11, 1942 – April 7, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Dennis Gilbert Mortensen, age 76, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, April 7, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Dennis was born in Racine on July 11, 1942 to the late Gilbert and Mildred (nee: Clarey) Mortensen. He proudly graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1960. Denny was employed by Jacobson Tire for 16 years and Pomp’s Tire for 21 years.

He was a member of Racine Elks Club, Lodge 252; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 281; Merrillan, WI Lions Club; and Racine Danish Heritage. Among his interests, Denny enjoyed fishing, trap shooting, country music, western attire, reading western novels and sitting by his backyard fires. Proud of his Danish heritage, he always looked forward to making Klejner cookies. Above all, he loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his children, Sandy (Bruce) Volpintesta, Sue (Dave) Wright, Julie (Jim) Heinert and Erin (Melissa) Mortensen; grandchildren, Justin, Max, Cody, Alexandra, Reid, Lorin, Quinn, Alex, Kennedy, Brenden and Nick; two canine-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Don Mortensen; nephew, Nathan Mortensen niece, Amy Mortensen. fiancé, Gretchen Meitner, and her family—J.T, Jimmy, Rachael, Tommy, Ale’, Charlie, Hannah and, many friends.

In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his wife, Kristie Mortensen; and sister-in-law, Linda Mortensen.

Services celebrating Denny’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Stephen E. Jennings officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the Merrillan Lions Club or Racine Eagles Club have been suggested.

“Special thank you to Jean Mortensen for being a wonderful and loving mother to our three wonderful daughters” Love, Denny. Also, a heartfelt note of thanks to Denny’s fiancé, Gretchen, for the compassionate care & loving support given in Dad’s time of need.

