× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1947—2020

Dennis G. Bublavy, age 72, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Parkview Gardens. He was born in Racine, June 16, 1947, son of the late Joseph and Martha (Nee: Pfeiffer) Bublavy.

Dennis was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. He proudly served in the United States Army. November 28, 1970 he was united in marriage to Beverly A. Rosa. Dennis was employed by A.W. Oakes for thirty-eight years and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 139 for fifty-one years. Dennis was an accomplished woodworker who made beautiful furniture pieces throughout the years. Above all he was devoted to his family and cherished time spent with them.

Survivors include his loving wife of forty-nine years, Beverly; his children, Robin (Jason) Hetland of Mt. Pleasant, Heather (Troy) Hurtig of St. Bonifacius, MN; his grandchildren, Ozzie and Turner Hetland, Denny and Mack Hurtig; brothers and sister, Gerald Bublavy of Union Grove, Kathleen Baer of Caledonia, Jeffrey (Christine) Bublavy of Franksville; brother-in-law, Dale Rosa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, David Bublavy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Cecilia Rosa; sister-in-law, Margaret Bublavy; and brother-in-law, David Baer.