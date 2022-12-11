Dennis G. Bayuzick, age 76, loving partner and father; renowned printer, artist, and professor of art, passed away on December 8, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will take place in Oakwood Cemetery, Somers.