Dennis "Dutch" Hoyt

May 17, 1944 – June 5, 2023

Our beloved father Dennis "Dutch" Lynn Hoyt passed away, after his battle with cancer, in his home on June 5, 2023 at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra "Sandie" June (nee: Holmes) Hoyt.

Dutch was born in Jefferson, Iowa on May 17, 1944 to Floyd and Genevieve "Genny" Hoyt. Dutch served our country with the United States Army National Guard. He had a passion for his family and his church, and he loved to speak about both with anyone who would listen.

In addition to Sandie, he leaves behind his children: Kay Lipke, Jeff Hoyt, Bob Lipke, Denny Hoyt, Wendy Hoyt and Nick Hoyt (partner, Paul Reese). He also leaves behind sisters: Jean Boone with husband, Mike Boone, and Laura Sheeder with husband, Mike Sheeder; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Dutch was preceded in death by daughter, Charlene Lipke; and brothers: Clinton Hoyt and Lewis Hoyt.

The memorial service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1400 Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 on Friday, June 23, 2023. Church doors will be open at 9:30 a.m., service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with luncheon and fellowship to follow. All friends and family are welcome. The family asks that donations be made to Immanuel Baptist Church instead of flowers or other gifts.

