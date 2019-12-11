June 26, 1950—December 6, 2019

RACINE—Dennis C. Running, also known as “Electric Eye,” “Cash,” “Dirty Dennis,” age 69, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his daughter’s home. He was born in Racine, June 26, 1950, son of the late Gene and Marceline (Nee: Lui) Running.

Dennis was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1968”. He was employed by Styberg Engineering for many years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also actively involved raising funds for New Years Splash and Dash at Peg and Lou’s. Dennis will forever be remembered for his generosity playing Santa.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Jackie (Andy) Jansta, Perry (Danielle) Running; his four grandchildren, Jensen Kennow (fiance Nick Piteros), Mackenna Larson, Elliott Running, Bennett Running; brothers, Donald (Karen) Running, Timothy Running (partner Mel Stevens); nephew, Joshua (Amanda) Running and their son, Porter; niece, Erin Running; special cousin, Dale (Gail) Seinas; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa King.

