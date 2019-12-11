June 26, 1950—December 6, 2019
RACINE—Dennis C. Running, also known as “Electric Eye,” “Cash,” “Dirty Dennis,” age 69, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his daughter’s home. He was born in Racine, June 26, 1950, son of the late Gene and Marceline (Nee: Lui) Running.
Dennis was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1968”. He was employed by Styberg Engineering for many years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also actively involved raising funds for New Years Splash and Dash at Peg and Lou’s. Dennis will forever be remembered for his generosity playing Santa.
He will be dearly missed by his children, Jackie (Andy) Jansta, Perry (Danielle) Running; his four grandchildren, Jensen Kennow (fiance Nick Piteros), Mackenna Larson, Elliott Running, Bennett Running; brothers, Donald (Karen) Running, Timothy Running (partner Mel Stevens); nephew, Joshua (Amanda) Running and their son, Porter; niece, Erin Running; special cousin, Dale (Gail) Seinas; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa King.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.