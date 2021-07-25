RACINE — Dennis C. Rugh, 74, loving husband and best friend of Barbara for the past 54 years, passed away Friday July 16, 2021 at Ascension All Saints surrounded by his family following a brief illness.

Memorial services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. followed by Full Military Honors. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m.