Dennis C. Mahoney

Sep. 15, 1941 – Feb. 23, 2022
RACINE — Dennis Charles Mahoney, age 80, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, WI. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, September 15, 1941, son of the late John and Charlotte (nee: Berenson) Mahoney.
Dennis grew up on the east side of Milwaukee on Frederick Avenue and later Summit Avenue. As a boy, he enjoyed delivering newspapers along his route on Lake Dr. and stopping in at his grandparents' home on Locust Street after school for sugary treats. Dennis graduated from Riverside East High School in Milwaukee in 1959. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and in 1963 earned a degree in Applied Math and Engineering Physics. As an undergraduate, Dennis played the trombone in the UW marching band and was proud to have marched in two Rose Bowl parades. In 1967 he earned a law degree from UW Madison and practiced law in Milwaukee before becoming a CPA. He joined the accounting firm of Clifton Gunderson & Company in 1976, becoming a partner in 1979 and retiring in 2005. In association with a colleague, he published a book entitled Tax Strategies and Divorce. Dennis was a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and a former Rotarian. He enjoyed traveling, reading, skiing, running, biking, spending time at the lake, and following the Packers and Badgers. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his children: Sean P. Mahoney and Caitlin C. Ackley; five grandchildren: Lauren, Morgan, Liam, Nolan, and Kaliska; siblings: J. Patrick Mahoney, Gerald (Sharon) Mahoney, and Maureen Mahoney; a niece, three nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Cox Mahoney in 2019 and his son Dillon Jack Mahoney in 2011.
Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home at noon on Monday, February 28, 2022. Services with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment at Mound Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Dennis's page, select service, and select live stream. Memorials to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research are welcome.
