Dennis C. Mahoney

Dennis grew up on the east side of Milwaukee on Frederick Avenue and later Summit Avenue. As a boy, he enjoyed delivering newspapers along his route on Lake Dr. and stopping in at his grandparents' home on Locust Street after school for sugary treats. Dennis graduated from Riverside East High School in Milwaukee in 1959. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and in 1963 earned a degree in Applied Math and Engineering Physics. As an undergraduate, Dennis played the trombone in the UW marching band and was proud to have marched in two Rose Bowl parades. In 1967 he earned a law degree from UW Madison and practiced law in Milwaukee before becoming a CPA. He joined the accounting firm of Clifton Gunderson & Company in 1976, becoming a partner in 1979 and retiring in 2005. In association with a colleague, he published a book entitled Tax Strategies and Divorce. Dennis was a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and a former Rotarian. He enjoyed traveling, reading, skiing, running, biking, spending time at the lake, and following the Packers and Badgers. He will be dearly missed.