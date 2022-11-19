July 14, 1943 – Nov. 14, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Dennis Alan Rybarik, 79, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born in Racine on July 14, 1943, son of the late Vladimir and Irene (nee: Michalek) Rybarik.

Dennis graduated from St. Edward’s Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in English from Loras College. Following College, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. He began his profession in Production Control at Twin Disc. He then transitioned to Racine Hydraulics where he spent the majority of his career. Nearing retirement, Dennis was employed by General Automotive and Surgitek. While in retirement Dennis returned to his childhood position at Ace Hardware formally known as Lee’s Hardware.

Dennis was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Deanna Virginia Niesen, on August 13, 1966. Together they raised five children and were blessed with nineteen grandchildren. Above all, Dennis was a proud father and grandfather.

Dennis loved airplanes and aviation. He was a member of the EAA and was an honorary member of the 475th Fighter Group. Dennis loved spending time and working on projects with his family at “the lake” in Waupaca, Wisconsin. The family has spent many wonderful years together at the cottages. While Dennis’ children were in school he was active in organizing the SHARE program, Bingo, and the church festival at St. Edwards Grade School. He had a passion for cars. Dennis enjoyed the role of handy man and was always willing to help with any project.

Dennis leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Deanna Rybarik; children: Dennis M. Rybarik, Donald (Lisa) Rybarik, David J. (Cara) Rybarik, Debra (Jiro) Kaisserlian, Dawn (Jim) Weidner, Sirena Simpson; grandchildren: Tyler Rybarik, Grace Rybarik, Kayleigh Rybarik, Mitchell Rybarik, Rachel Rybarik, Ian Rybarik, Holly Rybarik, Bryce Rybarik, Sydney Rybarik, Scout Weidner, Rhegan Weidner, Ani Kaisserlian, Alise Kaisserlian, Finley Weidner, Ariana Kaisserlian, Kennedy Weidner, Phoenix Weidner, Myla Rybarik; sisters-in-law: Fran Rybarik, Loretta Sackman, Frances (Gary) Cullen-Weiss, Casey Niesen, Arlene (Dominic) Lopiccolo; Lynn McMunn; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Dennis is preceded in death by his brother, David Rybarik; granddaughter, Sophia Rybarik; brothers-in-law: Tom Cullen, Sr., Wayne Obernberger, Jerry Sackman, Gil Niesen; sisters-in-law: Carol Obernber, Jill Niesen; nieces: Stephanie (Sackman) Charpentier; grand-nephews: Thomas Cullen III, and Brady Cullen.

Visitation for Dennis will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 12:00 p.m., at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Avenue.

Visitation on Tuesday will be at the church from 11:00am until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for a link to the live stream of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. The family has suggested memorials to the Racine Police Department K-9 unit.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road,

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000