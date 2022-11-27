Dennis A. Dabalack

April 26, 1946 – November 19, 2022

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Dennis Dabalack, 76, of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, formerly of Racine, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Dennis was born in Pittsburg, Kansas, April 26, 1946, son of the late Albin and Lila (nee: Bailey) Dabalack.

Dennis was a proud patriot. After graduating from Southeast High School in Wichita, Kansas, Dennis joined the Air Force serving in the National Guard, active Air Force and Reserves. On January 14, 1967, Dennis married the love of his life Karen Taylor and were married 55 years. Dennis and Karen raised two daughters Kelli (Gary) Durian of West Bend, WI and Amanda (Aleks) Zivkovic of Kohler, WI. They have three wonderful grandchildren, Jake and Carly Durian and Maksim Zivkovic.

Dennis was employed by J. I. Case Company in Sales and Marketing for 38 years. An extremely proud accomplishment for him was returning to college in his late forties and graduating with a BA in Communications from Concordia University. In his spare time, he loved playing golf, spending time with family, doing yard work (Miller Park South), and getting together with friends for game night. In his younger years, he loved camping, fishing, hunting and riding his Harley.

Dennis will be dearly missed by his loving wife Karen, children, grandkids, sister Diane Newcome of Wichita, KS, brother-in-law Kevin (Kandra) Taylor of Wichita, KS, sister-in-law Sharee Snyder of Wichita, KS, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents and in-laws, John and Dortha Taylor, Dennis was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Gary Newcome.

A Memorial Service will be held at Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home in Racine on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00am. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. Private entombment will be held at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mullane and the staff at Aurora Cancer Care Racine, and to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice of Sheboygan Falls for their exceptional and compassionate care.

If desired, memorial contributions can be sent to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, W2850 WI-28, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085.

