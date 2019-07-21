Denna McFadden

August 19, 1951 – June 18, 2019
RACINE – Denna C. McFadden, 67, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Oakridge Care Center.
She was born in Racine on August 19, 1951, the daughter of the late Ronald and Denna R. (McLeod) Nelson. Denna worked as a cashier at Walmart and as a machine operator at MacWhyte Wire Rope Company. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Kenosha.
Denna is survived by two uncles and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Nelson.
A private service and burial will be at Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls, IA.
