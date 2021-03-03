 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denise Chadek (nee: Celeste)
0 comments

Denise Chadek (nee: Celeste)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Denise Chadek (nee: Celeste)

Denise Chadek (nee: Celeste), age 62 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. A visitation will take place at the church on Friday, March 5th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Our Harmony Club, P.O. Box,457, Sturtevant, WI 53177 have been suggested by the family. The Mass will be livestreamed. To view please visit Denise’s obituary on the funeral website and click on the link.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Genius cat 'talks' to owner by pressing buttons with paws

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News