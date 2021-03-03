Denise Chadek (nee: Celeste), age 62 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. A visitation will take place at the church on Friday, March 5th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Our Harmony Club, P.O. Box,457, Sturtevant, WI 53177 have been suggested by the family. The Mass will be livestreamed. To view please visit Denise’s obituary on the funeral website and click on the link.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
