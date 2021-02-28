1958 - 2021

Denise Chadek (nee: Celeste), age 62 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

She was born on September 17, 1958 in Racine, the daughter of the late James V. and Theresa M. (nee: Funk) Celeste Sr.

Denise was a proud 1976 graduate of St. Catherine's High School.

On October 23, 1982 in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Sturtevant, she was united in marriage to her soulmate, Thomas D. Chadek.

Denise worked in accounting at Poclain Hydraulics for over twenty years.

A lifelong member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, she enjoyed baking and sharing with others (including her many famous recipes for poppyseed bread, scotch-a-roos, and more), spoiling her dog Eagle, going to concerts, playing softball in her early years, family traditions, staying connected with her loved ones, and always welcoming others with open arms – “There's always room for one more”.