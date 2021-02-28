1958 - 2021
Denise Chadek (nee: Celeste), age 62 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
She was born on September 17, 1958 in Racine, the daughter of the late James V. and Theresa M. (nee: Funk) Celeste Sr.
Denise was a proud 1976 graduate of St. Catherine's High School.
On October 23, 1982 in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Sturtevant, she was united in marriage to her soulmate, Thomas D. Chadek.
Denise worked in accounting at Poclain Hydraulics for over twenty years.
A lifelong member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, she enjoyed baking and sharing with others (including her many famous recipes for poppyseed bread, scotch-a-roos, and more), spoiling her dog Eagle, going to concerts, playing softball in her early years, family traditions, staying connected with her loved ones, and always welcoming others with open arms – “There's always room for one more”.
Survivors include her husband, Tom; her three children, Carrie (Steven Jr.) Slater, Ryan (Rachel) Chadek, and Kyle Chadek; her grandchildren, Gianna and Maverick; her siblings, Joan (Greg Helding) Celeste, James V. Celeste Jr. (Rosemary Gelinskey), Donna (Randall) Sykes, Daniel Celeste, Patrick (Jodel) Celeste, Lorie Celeste (Steve Simon), and Gary Celeste, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. A visitation will take place at the church on Friday, March 5th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Our Harmony Club, P.O. Box 457, Sturtevant, WI 53177 have been suggested by the family.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)
262-552-9000
