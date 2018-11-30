Try 1 month for 99¢
Denise Bressan

June 18, 1965—November 19, 2018

Denise Bressan moon walked into heaven November 19, 2018.

She was born June 18, 1965 to Daniel and Marie McIntosh. She married Bruce Bressan in 1985 and from their union were born daughters, Katie (Tricia) and Sarah (Jake).

She is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Mason and Madison, as well as her siblings Jack (Kay), Roger (Kelly), Ray (Susan), Patty (Mike),

Theresa (Donnie), Mary (Christopher) and 18 nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her husband and parents. She was a friend to everyone she met, especially Dean Larsen.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 2:00—6:00 PM at The Boardwalk Apartments common room at 232 Bridge St. Burlington, WI 53105.

