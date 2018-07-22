Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Denis L. Smith

June 30, 1950—July 14, 2018

RACINE—Denis L. Smith, age 68, passed away at his residence on July 14, 2018.

On June 30, 1950, Denis was born to Gerald and Joanne (nee Larsen) Smith in Racine, WI. Denis proudly served his county in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. He worked as a union carpenter even past the point of retirement.

Denis was known to always keep himself busy, and worked even with health issues. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and liked to spend his free time fishing. Denis delighted in being around family and friends. He enjoyed the companionship of his dogs.

Left to cherish his memory are his step-mother, Donna Smith; sister, Christine (Gerald “Doc”) Olson; brother, Raymond (Debbie) Smith; his first wife, Pam Smith, with whom he was recently reunited after 35 years; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Denis was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Becca Mickelsen; and his second wife, Lisa Beneciek.

A celebration of Denis’ life will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home (1212 Lathrop Ave.) A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

