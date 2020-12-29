Demetra Jane Voorlas
1925—2020
Reposed in the Lord December 14th 2020, 95.
Demetra Jane Ellis Voorlas was born in Oak Park, Il. she graduated from Rosary College English & the Arts, prolific painter, watercolor, oil and jewelry. She married Gust Harry Voorlas. She was interior decorator, restaurateur, “Bill of Fare Restaurant,” Racine Junior League, trophy winning tennis player, duplicate bridge, gardener, Greek cook. Impeccably styled, her laugh and sense of humor enchanting.
Survivors include son, Peter Gust Voorlas, USMC Bronze Star Vietnam, daughter, Lynn Connie Voorlas Bayers, Lane Brody, Oscar, Grammy and Emmy nominated recording artist, many other friends & family members.
Memory eternal in Christ Jesus 5543 Edmondson Pike Suite 87 Nashville TN 37211. Racine animal shelter 4613 Oakdale Dr. Racine WI 53405
