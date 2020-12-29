Demetra Jane Voorlas

Demetra Jane Ellis Voorlas was born in Oak Park, Il. she graduated from Rosary College English & the Arts, prolific painter, watercolor, oil and jewelry. She married Gust Harry Voorlas. She was interior decorator, restaurateur, “Bill of Fare Restaurant,” Racine Junior League, trophy winning tennis player, duplicate bridge, gardener, Greek cook. Impeccably styled, her laugh and sense of humor enchanting.