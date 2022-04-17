 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delton J. Ehni

  • 0

FESSENDEN, ND/formerly of RACINE — Delton J. Ehni, 91, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Visitation will be he at the funeral home on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Del’s Life service to start at 11:00 a.m.

Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woof Gang Rescue, 1906 Melvin Avenue, Racine, WI 53402 have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways engaging with a community can help tackle stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News