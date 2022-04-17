FESSENDEN, ND/formerly of RACINE — Delton J. Ehni, 91, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Visitation will be he at the funeral home on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Del’s Life service to start at 11:00 a.m.
Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woof Gang Rescue, 1906 Melvin Avenue, Racine, WI 53402 have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
262-634-7888
