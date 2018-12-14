June 2, 1948—December 7, 2018
Delos Michael Bixby of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Friday, December 7, 2018, at the age of 70.
Mike was born to parents Lewis and Cecelia Bixby on June 2, 1948 in Stuttgart, Germany, where his father was stationed in the Army. He grew up overseas and went to high school in Germany. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He worked for Milwaukee Road Railroad for many years before retiring to pursue what he really loved, being a chef. He loved catering for events, big and small. He was known for his pig roasts, fresh bread, and skills with a Weber grill.
Mike had three boys that all proudly served in the United States Navy. He is survived by his sons – Aaron Bixby (Mary) of Racine; Zachary Bixby (Jamie) of Jacksonville, Florida; and Zane Bixby (Sarah) of DeBary, Florida – his six, soon to be seven, amazing grandchildren; and his longtime friend and housemate, Elizabeth Riley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Cecelia.
The memorial service will take place on December 15, at 1:00 p.m. at Racine Bible Church (12505 Spring St, Sturtevant, WI 53177). Friends and family are invited to attend and stay for fellowship following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family and sent to Racine Bible Church at the above listed address.
