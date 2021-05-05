Deloris Jean Bell
RACINE, WI - Deloris Jean Bell, age 50, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Racine, Wisconsin. The Celebrate Her Life will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, 6:00p.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel 4:00 – 6:00p.m. Please see the funeral home website for her complete obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd
Racine, WI 53405
262-552-9000
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.