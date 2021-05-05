RACINE, WI - Deloris Jean Bell, age 50, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Racine, Wisconsin. The Celebrate Her Life will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, 6:00p.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel 4:00 – 6:00p.m. Please see the funeral home website for her complete obituary.